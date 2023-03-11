Larnaca police investigating racist attack against pupil

Police in Oroklini are investigating an alleged racist attack against a 14-year-old pupil from Congo, which took place at a local school on March 8.

The attack was recorded on video, which subsequently went viral on social media. In the footage, pupils are seen throwing schoolbags, a trash can and a chair at the teenager, while hurling racist insults at him.

Larnaca police spokesperson Haris Hadjiyiasemis said that members of the force have visited the school to take statements.

Hadjiyiasemi added that the pupil’s mother, went to the Oroklini police station o Saturday to give a statement, with the help of a translator, and urged authorities to take action against the 15-year-old that started the attack.

According to Alpha TV, her son was attacked after he refused to give up his seat to the 15-year-old who demanded to sit there.

“The mother feels offended by what the students shouted at her child and she wants the case to be investigated, including whether what they said can be classified as racist,” Hadjiyiasemi said.

On Sunday, Hadjiyiasemi added, police will take a recorded video statement by the 14-year-old in order to determine whether the insults hurled at him were of a racist nature.

“Police are investigating whether criminal offences were carried out which involve racism,” Hadjiyiasemi said.

At the same time, the Education Ministry announced it has started a probe into the case.

