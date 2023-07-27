Larnaca-Piraeus ferry link inaugurated, as bookings near full capacity

A new ferry service connecting the ports of Larnaca and Piraeus will start this Saturday, with 4,300 bookings already received, approaching full capacity.

The inauguration of the new route was celebrated at an event held at Larnaca port on Wednesday evening.

Delivering a speech at the event, Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis said that the success of the maritime passenger connection was the outcome of collective efforts. She acknowledged the challenges faced and the diligent daily meetings held to address the issues that arose during the process. Hadjimanolis expressed gratitude towards government officials for their unwavering support throughout the endeavour.

“We are pleased that the company was determined to upgrade the vessel, and we hope that the maritime passenger connection will be sustainable beyond the initial 3 + 3-year contract. The enthusiastic response from the people is crucial,” she stated.

Mayor of Larnaca, Andreas Vyras, expressed pride in the city’s newfound status, asserting that Larnaca now rivals not only other cities in Cyprus but also elsewhere. He expressed confidence that the city would thrive, witnessing substantial investments and projects.

Representing “Scandro Holdings,” the ship’s owner, Konstantinos Michael reiterated their commitment to implementing their business plan carefully, enhancing the company’s role in the industry, and meeting the increasing international demands of the sector.

Panos Alexandrou, speaking on behalf of Kition Ocean Holdings Ltd, the company responsible for the redevelopment and operation of the Larnaca Port and Marina area, announced that the inaugural departure of the “Daleela” ship from Larnaca Port to Piraeus is scheduled for Saturday, July 29. He highlighted the challenges faced, but also their determination to establish the Larnaca-Piraeus route, with the vision of Larnaca being on par with other leading cities, including its port.

Alexandrou noted the demand for the ferry connection, with families, students, and organised groups eagerly embracing the opportunity to travel by sea, accompanied by their pets and vehicles.

A total of 4,300 reservations have been made for the 16 Larnaca-Piraeus routes, and an additional 100 pets and over 1,700 vehicles are expected to be transported.

The vessel’s total capacity for these 16 routes this year is 4,600 individuals, and it is anticipated that all the routes will operate at maximum capacity until the completion of the reservations.