Larnaca Parents say Ministry’s claims about Music School not true

A group of parents said that the claims of the Education Ministry about the issue of the Larnaca Music School, as these have been expressed in Philenews last Friday, are not true.

In a written announcement, a group of the school’s parents noted that a decision was made five years ago to unify Music Gymnasiums and Lyceums and this was done in Limassol and Nicosia without any reactions.

The parents claim that no parties involved were aware of the Ministry’s decision in Larnaca and that even though they have asked for the relevant plan, they have never seen it. The pointed out that they are in favor of the unification of the Music Schools but this must be done correctly and have the proper infrastructures.

They claim that what was decided for Larnaca was not decided for any other town and for this reason there are reactions only in Larnaca.