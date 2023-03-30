Larnaca Municipality welcomes lack of tall buildings in “Land of Tomorrow” project

Larnaca Municipality has welcomed the fact that the coastal town’s ambitious “Land of Tomorrow” project provides that the area’s development plans do not include tall buildings.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, adding that the development which includes Petrolina Group land follows the natural evolution of the city without incorporating skyscrapers.

This is what a representative of acclaimed architectural firm Foster+ Partners has made clear during the presentation this week of the project on the Larnaca-Dhekelia coastal road.

The renovations will take place on 400 thousand square meters of land.

It is expected that when the project is completed, an area of two and a half kilometers of coastline will be available for public use.

And that 8,000 jobs will be created to meet the project’s implementation and operation needs.

Furthermore, it is expected that 20,000 plants will be planted, as one of the primary goals of the project is to improve the environment and ensure the project’s long-term viability.

Planning permission applications are expected to be submitted in May, followed by permissions from the Environmental Authority.