Larnaca Municipality again takes part in cat neutering programme

Larnaca Municipality is again taking part in the annual island-wide cat neutering programme as part of the protection and welfare of stray ones.

In a written statement on Monday, the Municipality also said the specific programme is implemented under the supervision of the Veterinary Service and District Committees for the Welfare of Animals.

The cat neutering scheme is offered under the agriculture ministry’s animal protection and welfare policy.

It is open to municipal and local councils and registered animal welfare organisations who must apply to the vet services for grants to fund cat neutering programmes.

Larnaca Municipality also said: “While the provision of water and food to stray animals is not prohibited, this must be done in designated areas indicated by the Municipality.”

“Feeding strays in common areas of apartment buildings or in the yards of abandoned buildings, etc etc should be avoided.”