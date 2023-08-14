NewsLocalLarnaca Metropolis Mall evacuated following fire in shop

Larnaca Metropolis Mall evacuated following fire in shop

Fire Mall
Fire Mall

 

The fire service evacuated the Larnaca Metropolis Mall this morning following a blaze that broke out in a store.

The fire was the result of a glitch in the shop’s electrical panel and a crew responding from the central Larnaca station just a few hundred meters away from the Mall, put out the flames before spreading to nearby stores.

The shopping centre was evacuated as a precaution by the Mall’s security personnel, with dozens led to safety without any issues.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous article
Orange warning as temperatures rise to 44, remain over 40 tomorrow
Next article
No construction work or deliveries today due to extreme temperatures

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros