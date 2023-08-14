Larnaca Metropolis Mall evacuated following fire in shop

The fire service evacuated the Larnaca Metropolis Mall this morning following a blaze that broke out in a store.

The fire was the result of a glitch in the shop’s electrical panel and a crew responding from the central Larnaca station just a few hundred meters away from the Mall, put out the flames before spreading to nearby stores.

The shopping centre was evacuated as a precaution by the Mall’s security personnel, with dozens led to safety without any issues.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.