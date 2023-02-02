Larnaca a champion in organizing international competitions

Larnaca has become a champion in the organization of international competitions following the improvement works of its sports facilities, Philenews reports citing the Larnaca Tourism Development and Promotion Company.

Combined with the good climatic conditions during the winter season Larnaca has become a very attractive destination for sports activities, it also said.

Specifically, nine international sporting events which are expected to attract hundreds of athletes and dozens of delegations from many countries will be held in the coastal city from this month until April.

These are expected to provide a great boost to the hotel industry and alleviate the long-lasting problem of seasonality.

After the organization of the International Judo Tournament, the new Multipurpose Social Welfare and Employment Centre of Larnaca Municipality will host the “Open International SAMBO Tournament” set to take place on February 22-24. The participation of more than 200 athletes from 15 countries is a fact.

Moreover, in April, the “International Dance Competition” will be held for the first time in the same venue with the participation of more than 200 athletes from overseas.

One of the most important European karate competitions will be hosted by Kition Sports Centre from 3 to 5 February.

It is the “50th European Karate Championships” for the U16, U18 and U21 age groups, which will be attended by 1,136 athletes from 48 countries.