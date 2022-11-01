NewsLocalLarnaca airport staff stage work stoppage over layoffs

Larnaca airport staff stage work stoppage over layoffs

Ground staff at the Larnaca airport staged an impromptu two-hour work stoppage on Tuesday morning to protest against job cuts.

According to the unions representing the airport workers, the companies LGS and Swissport have sent letters to 156 employees informing them that they are made redundant. Of them, 111 work for LGS and 45 for Swissport.

Unions say that had been given assurances by Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos that the entry of new ground handling companies in the Paphos and Larnaca airports would not have led to layoffs.

These promises have been broken, the unions added.

“The Minister stated publicly that the liberalisation of the market and the entry of new companies in ground handling services would not threaten existing job positions since the government passed a ministerial decree to protect them! However, the two companies are effectively leaving 156 employees without, as expected, citing reductions in turnover,” PEO said.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
