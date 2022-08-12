NewsLocalLarnaca airport authorities on alert after firefighting aircraft incident-PHOTOS

Larnaca airport authorities on alert after firefighting aircraft incident-PHOTOS

Larnaca airport authorities on Friday went on alert after a small firefighting aircraft came to a standstill in the middle of the runway following a problem with one of its tires.

Firefighters immediately rushed to the scene but they realized that neither of the aircraft’s operators suffered an injury.

Due to the incident, the airport’s runway was closed for some time and flights were diverted to Paphos airport.

Flights departing from Larnaca airport have also been delayed.

The incident had prompted the Crisis Management Center’s activation.

By Annie Charalambous
