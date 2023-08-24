Larnaca Airport authorities find 3kg of cannabis hidden in cereal boxes [PHOTOS]

NewsLocalLarnaca Airport authorities find 3kg of cannabis hidden in cereal boxes

An ordinary check of postal packages at Larnaca Airport led to a drug haul, as authorities uncovered 3 kg of cannabis hidden in cereal boxes.

According to an announcement by the Customs Department, the incident took place when a postal parcel originating from Canada arrived at the airport on August 22, indicating its contents as “Clothing and Food.” Taking action, the Customs Department’s designated officer selected the package for examination.

Upon closer inspection, among the assortment of personal effects and food items, three packets of a known cereal brand raised eyebrows due to a smell coming from them, the Department noted.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that inside these packets were five sealed bags containing dried cannabis. The combined weight of the drugs amounted to 3 kg.

The package was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Unit (YKAN) which conducted a planned controlled delivery operation, to locate the recipient.

The execution of the operation took place today at the Paphos post office. During this operation, officers apprehended an individual who had arrived to take possession of the package.

Authorities are continuing investigations.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
