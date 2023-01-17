Large operation in place to locate missing man after car found torched (PHOTOS)

Police and the Civil Defence are mounting a large operation to locate Yiorgos Panayiotou, 25, who was reported missing from his place of residence in Monagri, Limassol this morning.

According to philenews, around 25 Civil Defence members are scanning Monagri for traces of the 25-year-old.

Sources say that his car was found torched in the area where authorities are operating.

A number of drones are expected to arrive at the area to assist in the search.

Panayiotou’s family as well as residents of Monagri are also present at the scene.