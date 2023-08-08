Large numbers of cypress and lemon trees cut down in Mandria

More than 100 trees were cut down on private land in Mandria, the community’s leader Kypros Michaelides told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

He noted that the trees were cut down following approval from the Department of Forests.

In statements to CNA, Michaelides said that the felled trees spanned an area of approximately 300 meters and encompassed an estimated count of 100 – 120 cypresses and lemon trees.

In addressing concerns about the jurisdiction over private plots, the community leader clarified that they hold no sway over privately-owned lands and properties. “In private properties,” he asserted, “no external interference is permissible.” He went on to explain that once the Department of Forests grants its green light, no further action can be taken from local authorities.

The Department of Forests’ Spokesperson, George Constantinou, provided insights into the legal framework governing tree felling. “The Forestry Law explicitly outlines the tree species requiring a cutting permit,” he remarked. In instances where a permit is mandatory, citizens must engage with the Department of Forests.

Constantinou detailed the subsequent process, which involves the filing of an application and on-site assessment conducted by Department officials.

He also underscored the Department’s stance on tree cutting, stressing their consistent advice against such actions unless substantiated reasons, such as imminent danger, are evident.

