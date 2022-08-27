Large number of Long Covid symdrome patients in Cyprus, worldwide

Long Covid – a term to describe the effects of Covid-19 that continue for weeks or months beyond the initial illness – is an undisputed syndrome prevailing in Cyprus and the world in general.

This is what Philenews reported on Saturday, citing a recent questionnaire sent out to «Long-Covid Cyprus» network members who described their biggest daily problems from the syndrome.

The studies constantly in progress around the world give the same results and basically show that 20%-30% of people infected with Covid-19 experience the symptoms weeks after infection.

Two are the main categories of ongoing symptoms: a smaller group of people with respiratory symptoms, such as a cough or breathlessness. This group was more likely to have had severe Covid-19 illness initially.

And, a larger group with a cluster of more general symptoms, particularly tiredness and fatigue.

The latest questionnaire was sent out to “Long-Covid Cyprus” network members between June and July 2022 and was completed by 108 people.

The goal was not to record scientific data but to record the problems confronted by the patients in order for the Network to be able to forward relevant requests to different government agencies.