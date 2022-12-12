Large ‘Best Value’ store coming to Nicosia

Bank of Cyprus Remu has entered into an agreement with a well-known Greek company to sell a large commercial plot of land adjacent to the Mall of Cyprus.

The deal was closed at €4.6 million and according to information, the buyer is the wholesale chain ‘Best Value’ owned by MCC BEST VALUE Ltd., a subsidiary of METRO AEBE.

The ‘Best Value’ chain caters to professionals, both from the resale sector (e.g. mini-markets, convenience stores, grocery stores) and from the HO.RE.CA. sector (e.g. taverns, restaurants, pizzerias, hotels).

In Cyprus, it already has a store in Limassol at the junction of Misiaouli, Kavazoglou and Koch streets.

The property purchased by the company has a total area of 6,491 sq.m. with a building coefficient of 100% and 50% coverage and is located on Kalamon Street just 285 meters from the Mall of Cyprus.