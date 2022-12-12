InsiderBusinessLarge 'Best Value' store coming to Nicosia

Large ‘Best Value’ store coming to Nicosia

Best Value
Best Value

Bank of Cyprus Remu has entered into an agreement with a well-known Greek company to sell a large commercial plot of land adjacent to the Mall of Cyprus.

The deal was closed at €4.6 million and according to information, the buyer is the wholesale chain ‘Best Value’ owned by MCC BEST VALUE Ltd., a subsidiary of METRO AEBE.

The ‘Best Value’ chain caters to professionals, both from the resale sector (e.g. mini-markets, convenience stores, grocery stores) and from the HO.RE.CA. sector (e.g. taverns, restaurants, pizzerias, hotels).

In Cyprus, it already has a store in Limassol at the junction of Misiaouli, Kavazoglou and Koch streets.

The property purchased by the company has a total area of 6,491 sq.m. with a building coefficient of 100% and 50% coverage and is located on Kalamon Street just 285 meters from the Mall of Cyprus.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
‘Avatar’ and ‘Top Gun’ sequels land Golden Globe nominations
Next article
Murderer of two Russian women handed 25-year sentence

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros