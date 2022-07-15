NewsLocalLane in highway closed due to accident

Lane in highway closed due to accident

The right lane of the Limassol-Nicosia highway, near GSP, is currently closed due to an accident.

The Police are urging drivers to be careful, drive slowly, and obey to Policemen’s instructions.

By gavriella
Previous articleMan rapes and threatens to kill former wife
Next articleHidden Van Gogh self-portrait found behind painting in Scotland

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros