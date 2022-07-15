NewsLocalLane in highway closed due to accident Lane in highway closed due to accident 4 hours ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber The right lane of the Limassol-Nicosia highway, near GSP, is currently closed due to an accident. The Police are urging drivers to be careful, drive slowly, and obey to Policemen’s instructions. By gavriella Previous articleMan rapes and threatens to kill former wifeNext articleHidden Van Gogh self-portrait found behind painting in Scotland Top Stories World President Emmanuel Macron leads France’s Bastille Day celebrations Local 26-year-old missing from place of residence (photo) Local Attention: New scam stealing passwords Local Court rejects objection by Kition Bishop World Hidden Van Gogh self-portrait found behind painting in Scotland Taste Paphos Wine Tasting invitation: Tsalapatis Rosé on June 24 Cyprus Insider's Guide 4th Honey Festival in Odou Village on June 26 Famagusta Creative Octopus Fest on June 25 Local Food Sunday Farmers’ Market on June 19 RELATED ARTICLES 26-year-old missing from place of residence (photo) Attention: New scam stealing passwords Court rejects objection by Kition Bishop Man rapes and threatens to kill former wife