Lack of classrooms, personnel in schools, teachers say

Organised teachers, parents and students on Wednesday appeared before the House Education Committee to discuss issues in the education sector.

Among others, they reported a lack of classrooms noting that Special Education class is taught in a storage room.

Schools in Cyprus are also understaffed, the teachers argued, stressing the need to hire more teachers and school escorts.

They also expressed concern about the exams taking place every four months.

Myria Vasiliou, President of the teachers’ union POED noted that 60,000 pupils are suffering due to a lack of air conditioning in classes.