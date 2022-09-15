NewsLocalLack of classrooms, personnel in schools, teachers say

Lack of classrooms, personnel in schools, teachers say

Studentsmasks
Studentsmasks

Organised teachers, parents and students on Wednesday appeared before the House Education Committee to discuss issues in the education sector.

Among others, they reported a lack of classrooms noting that Special Education class is taught in a storage room.

Schools in Cyprus are also understaffed, the teachers argued, stressing the need to hire more teachers and school escorts.

They also expressed concern about the exams taking place every four months.

Myria Vasiliou, President of the teachers’ union POED noted that 60,000 pupils are suffering due to a lack of air conditioning in classes.

By gavriella
Previous articleAudit Office investigates alleged embezzlement at Agios Tychonas Community Council
Next articleLaw Office investigating another four cases of ‘golden passports’

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros