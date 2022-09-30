NewsLocalLabourer in intensive care after bite by poisonous snake in Paphos

Labourer in intensive care after bite by poisonous snake in Paphos

A labourer is in intensive care in Paphos General Hospital after being bitten on Thursday by a blunt-nosed viper (fina), Philenews reports citing police sources.

The man had accidentally stepped on the only snake whose poison can be lethal to humans in Cyprus while working in the coastal district’s fields.

Despite having the ability to cause death, there is enough time for people bitten by a fina to go to the hospital and receive treatment before the poison takes effect.

There are another two species of snakes in Cyprus that carry poison but it does not affect humans.

 

By Annie Charalambous
