Labour unrest looms over Cyprus’ already-challenged construction sector

Labour unrest looms over the island’s construction sector now that renewal of collective agreements becomes one more challenge for employers who are already confronted with rising domestic inflation and costs.

Collective agreements have expired at the end of May, Philenews also reported on Thursday.

The differences between Peo and Sek unions and the Cyprus Building Contractors Associations Association (OSEOK) have reached a stalemate after just two crucial meetings.

However, an attempt was made by the two sides to reach a compromise agreement without the mediation of the Ministry of Labour but this has also failed and tension is now prevailing.

president did not rule out the possibility that projects will remain incomplete and a number of staff members will become unemployed.

OSEOK have warned that a possible strike action means that projects will remain incomplete and a number of staff members will become unemployed.

By Annie Charalambous
