Kyros Papavassiliou’s film ‘Embryo Larva Butterfly’ selected for Karlovy film festival

Cypriot filmmaker Kyros Papavassiliou is set to participate in this year’s Karlovy Vary International Film Festival with his latest project titled “Embryo Larva Butterfly.” The festival will be held in the Czech Republic from June 30 to July 8.

According to a press release from the Deputy Ministry of Culture, Papavassiliou’s inclusion in this prestigious festival does not come as a surprise, considering his impressive creative journey thus far.

“Embryo Larva Butterfly” marks Papavassiliou’s second feature film and has been selected as one of the twelve films competing in the Proxima program at the 57th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. This captivating production is a collaborative effort between Cyprus and Greece, with funding provided by the Deputy Ministry of Culture of Cyprus, specifically the Department of Modern Culture’s Film Advisory Committee.

The film explores the test of a couple’s relationship within a world where time whimsically fluctuates, causing individual and shared memories of the past, present, and future to constantly change.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
