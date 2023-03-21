Kurds living in Cyprus protest against Kenan Ayaz’s possible extradition to Germany

Kurds living in Cyprus on Monday protested outside the Justice Ministry in Nicosia to protest the ongoing trial of Kurdish politician Kenan Ayaz whom German authorities demand his extradition.

Holding banners reading “Kenan is not a terrorist, he is a democrat” and “Cyprus, stop extraditions of Kurds” the protesters demanded Ayaz’s immediate release.

Ayaz’s trial continues on Tuesday where his extradition request from Germany will be further discussed in court.

Ayaz, 48, has been living in Cyprus for 10 years as a political refugee and was arrested on March 15 at Larnaca airport when he was about to board a flight. He is facing accusations of international terrorism stemming from Germany.

Should the Nicosia court approve Ayaz’s extradition request to Germany, he will likely be sent from there to Turkey where he is set to face a very long prison sentence.

His supporter also said Ayaz has been at the helm of peaceful pro-Kurdish marches and events in Cyprus for a long time.

And that he also organised several conferences and seminars on his people’s struggles.