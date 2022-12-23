Kurdish inmate brutally murdered Cidan on suspicion of wife’s naked photos in victim’s phone

NewsLocalKurdish inmate brutally murdered Cidan on suspicion of wife's naked photos in...

A 29-year-old Kurdish inmate allegedly tortured and killed a second one in Cyprus’ central prison last October because he suspected there were naked photos and videos of his wife with the victim.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday adding that the brutality of the death of Turkish Cypriot Tansu Cidan, aged 41, was unprecedented.

Meanwhile, one of the 11 suspects in Cidan’s murder has reportedly entered the witness protection programme in order to testify against the main suspect.

Apart from the inmates, three prison guards had also been arrested and remanded in connection with the murder.

Security cameras showed that the witness was close with both the victim and the main culprit who is facing charges of premeditated murder and drug use.

The drug charges emerged from statements made by other inmates about the 29-year-old Kurd.

According to the statement read out by the prosecution, the main suspect had used a 10 cm long and 2 cm wide iron which was sharp and pointed to beat the victim two days in a row.

By Annie Charalambous
