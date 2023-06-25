Kurdish activist Kenan Ayaz is being detained in harsh conditions

Kenan Ayaz has been detained in Hamburg for the past three weeks in “extremely harsh conditions”, according to a statement by his lawyer, released by the Kurdistan Cultural Center Theofilos.

According to the statement, “all laws and restrictions normally reserved for dangerous terrorists and those accused of organized crime apply to him”.

“The conditions of imprisonment show once again the political nature of the criminal proceedings against Kenan Ayaz,” it added.

It is also stated that “he is happy to receive letters and postcards”. However, the assessment is expressed that “all the mails are being read and perhaps censored by the prosecution”.