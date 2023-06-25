NewsLocalKurdish activist Kenan Ayaz is being detained in harsh conditions

Kurdish activist Kenan Ayaz is being detained in harsh conditions

Kenan Agiaz
Kenan Agiaz

Kenan Ayaz has been detained in Hamburg for the past three weeks in “extremely harsh conditions”, according to a statement by his lawyer, released by the Kurdistan Cultural Center Theofilos.

According to the statement, “all laws and restrictions normally reserved for dangerous terrorists and those accused of organized crime apply to him”.

“The conditions of imprisonment show once again the political nature of the criminal proceedings against Kenan Ayaz,” it added.

It is also stated that “he is happy to receive letters and postcards”. However, the assessment is expressed that “all the mails are being read and perhaps censored by the prosecution”.

By gavriella
Previous article
National Guard successfully concludes “DAEDALUS 2023” Exercise (video & photos)
Next article
One killed, seven injured in roller coaster crash in Sweden

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros