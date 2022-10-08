Knife possession arrest during first division football match brawl

A football fans brawl at the GSP stadium led to a knife possession arrest late yesterday afternoon.

A 34 year old man was arrested and remanded in custody by the Nicosia district court in connection with a case of possession and illegal residence on Republic of Cyprus territory.

According to a police report, following the 1st half of the APOEL-Karmiotissa match, opposing teams fans clashed near the stands, with police and private security firm personnel restoring order.

During subsequent checks, the man was seen in possession of a large knife. He was spotted in the stadium’s toilets, where a second knife was found in the bin.

A query through the Migration and Third Country nationals Service established that he does not have a residence permit.

Strovolos police station are investigating.