NewsLocalKnife possession arrest during first division football match brawl

Knife possession arrest during first division football match brawl

 

A football fans brawl at the GSP stadium led to a knife possession arrest late yesterday afternoon.

A 34 year old man was arrested and remanded in custody by the Nicosia district court in connection with a case of possession and illegal residence on Republic of Cyprus territory.

According to a police report, following the 1st half of the APOEL-Karmiotissa match, opposing teams fans clashed near the stands, with police and private security firm personnel restoring order.

During subsequent checks, the man was seen in possession of a large knife. He was spotted in the stadium’s toilets, where a second knife was found in the bin.

A query through the Migration and Third Country nationals Service established that he does not have a residence permit.

Strovolos police station are investigating.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleDeath toll from Irish petrol station explosion rises to seven
Next articleUK Labour 30% over PM Truss’s Conservatives, poll shows

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros