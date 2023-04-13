NewsLocalKiosk in Chloraka village robbed three times in two weeks

Kiosk in Chloraka village robbed three times in two weeks

A kiosk which stays open 24 hours a day in Chloraka village, Paphos district, has been robbed three times within a couple of weeks – the last time early on Thursday.

Philenews reports that a man wearing a carnival mask but not carrying a gun or any other weapon approached the male teller who was alone at the time around 4 am.

The teller thought someone he knew was joking around but when he started talking to the masked man he was violently pushed down on the floor before the thief ran away with about €100 from the cash register.

The victim of the attack called the police who are now examining everything recorded on closed-circuit television cameras at businesses and residences in the village’s very central area.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
‘No water, no life’: Drought threatens farmers and food in Italy
Next article
Harry Potter series, another ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel in the works

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros