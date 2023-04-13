Kiosk in Chloraka village robbed three times in just a few weeks

A kiosk which stays open 24 hours a day in Chloraka village, Paphos district, has been robbed three times within a couple of weeks – the last time early on Thursday.

Philenews reports that a man wearing a carnival mask but not carrying a gun or any other weapon approached the male teller who was alone at the time around 4am.

The teller thought someone he knew was joking around but when he started talking to the masked man he was violently pushed down on the floor before the thief ran away with about €100 from the cash register.

The victim of the attack called the police who are now examining everything recorded on closed circuit television cameras at businesses and residences in the village’s very central area.