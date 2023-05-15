Kilicdaroglu, CHP outvote Erdogan in Cyprus ballots

Kemal Kilicdaroglu was the winner in the Turkish election ballots set up in occupied Cyprus, as he garnered 54.16% of the vote.

The Turkish opposition’s candidate performed far better than incumbent Tayyip Erdogan who received the support of 38.55% of the people who turned up to vote.

Also, according to Turkish Cypriot media, 3.9% voted for Sinan Ogan and 3.34% for Muharrem Ince.

Voting for the Turkish elections in Cyprus started on April 27 and ended on May 9. For the parliamentary elections, the Turkish Anadolu Agency reported that 35.46% of voters in Cyprus voted for the CHP, 29.84% for the AKP, 6.94% for the Good Party, 6.75% for the MHP, 6.81% for the Green Left Party, 4.95% for the Worker’s Party, while the rest of the votes went to smaller parties.

According to Cyprus News Agency, a total of 140,111 people were eligible to vote for the Turkish elections in Cyprus, with the turnout rising to 58.9% (82,587 votes).

This marks a significant rise in voter turnout compared to the 2018 Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections, where 40.22% of the 106,446 registered voters exercised their electoral rights.