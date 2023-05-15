NewsLocalKilicdaroglu, CHP outvote Erdogan in Cyprus ballots

Kilicdaroglu, CHP outvote Erdogan in Cyprus ballots

Presidential And Parliamentary Elections In Turkey
Presidential And Parliamentary Elections In Turkey

Kemal Kilicdaroglu was the winner in the Turkish election ballots set up in occupied Cyprus, as he garnered 54.16% of the vote.

The Turkish opposition’s candidate performed far better than incumbent Tayyip Erdogan who received the support of 38.55% of the people who turned up to vote.

Also, according to Turkish Cypriot media, 3.9% voted for Sinan Ogan and 3.34% for Muharrem Ince.

Voting for the Turkish elections in Cyprus started on April 27 and ended on May 9. For the parliamentary elections, the Turkish Anadolu Agency reported that 35.46% of voters in Cyprus voted for the CHP, 29.84% for the AKP, 6.94% for the Good Party, 6.75% for the MHP, 6.81% for the Green Left Party, 4.95% for the Worker’s Party, while the rest of the votes went to smaller parties.

According to Cyprus News Agency, a total of 140,111 people were eligible to vote for the Turkish elections in Cyprus, with the turnout rising to 58.9% (82,587 votes).

This marks a significant rise in voter turnout compared to the 2018 Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections, where 40.22% of the 106,446 registered voters exercised their electoral rights.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
