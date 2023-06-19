Kedipes repays €1 billion to state

Cyprus Asset Management Company (Kedipes) has reimbursed the state €1 billion in cash since commencing operations five years ago.

The repayment relates to the state aid received by the former Cyprus Cooperative Bank, as stated by Lambros Papadopoulos, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kedipes, in a statement on Monday.

Papadopoulos remarked, “Considering the significant internal and external challenges that the company has faced since its inception, the sum of one billion in cash is deemed satisfactory.” He further mentioned that real estate valued at around €140 million will soon be transferred to the state.

In the first quarter of 2023, a payment of €60 million was made, bringing the total amount of cash repayment for state aid to €940 million from the start of Kedipes’ operations in September 2018 until the end of the first quarter of 2023. Moreover, following a decision by the Board of Directors, an additional €60 million payment was made on June 15, 2023, bringing the total cash repayment for state aid to €1 billion.

Kedipes was established after the sale of the former Cyprus Cooperative Bank (CCB) to Hellenic Bank, with a mandate to wind down non-performing loans held by the CCB. The goal of Kedipes is to manage these loans and real estate assets with the aim of repaying €3.5 billion of state aid provided by the Cypriot government to facilitate the transaction.

According to Papadopoulos, Kedipes also maintains cash reserves of approximately €150 million, including €60 million earmarked for potential future real estate purchases under the “Mortgage to Rent” Scheme. Papadopoulos noted that a positive response from the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Competition is expected soon for the implementation of the scheme.

Papadopoulos emphasised that the company’s cash inflows have faced significant pressure due to the cumulative impact of ongoing suspensions of foreclosures, an issue that has been previously highlighted. He also mentioned that problems persisting in the Land Registry’s electronic systems have had a detrimental effect. However, the resolution of these challenges has contributed to improved results in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the cash inflows in the first quarter.

“We are concerned about the prominent legislative proposals currently under consideration, which involve changes to the legal framework governing foreclosures, with the intention of suspending or discontinuing the foreclosure process based on legal proceedings related to disputing the debt balance,” added Papadopoulos in his statement.

He further noted that, as stated in a letter submitted to the Finance and Budget Committee of Parliament, the proposed amendments will hinder Kedipes’ effective utilization of foreclosures when deemed necessary, subsequently impacting cash inflows and reducing the company’s ability to repay state aid.