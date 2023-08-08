Kato Pyrgos community leader requests opening of Kokkina road

The head of the Kato Pyrgos Tillyria Community Council, Nikos Kleanthous, has called for the reopening of a road leading towards the former enclave of Kokkina.

In statements to journalists on the sidelines of an event to commemorate the 1964 bombing of Tillyria, Kleanthous said that he discussed with the government and was given assurances that “the Kokkina issue has been designated as a top priority” and that “they will not discuss the opening of new crossing points without the opening of Kokkina.”

On Tuesday morning, around 900 Turkish Cypriots in forty buses crossed through the Limnitis checkpoint to reach Kokkina, marking 59 years since the Battle of Tillyria.

Addressing reporters, Kleanthous said that despite the years that have passed, the scars of 1964 have yet to heal. He further added that the Kokkina road reopening should have been a precondition from the outset when the topic of opening crossing points was being discussed, highlighting that Kokkina was the first area to close during the intercommunal fighting in 1963.

Regrettably, he continued, while multiple crossing points have been established across Cyprus, Kokkina remains closed.

The Battle of Tillyria

The Battle of Tillyria (also known as Erenköy Resistance) was a conflict in August 1964 between units of the Cypriot National Guard and Turkish Cypriot armed forces, supported by air strikes from Turkey.

In 1964, some areas in Cyprus included large and fortified enclaves, inhabited by Turkish Cypriots, which had receded into defensive positions around Turkish-controlled villages following an outbreak of civil unrest in 1963.

Located on the coastline at Kokkina, was a heavily fortified Turkish Cypriot enclave with between 750 and 1000 inhabitants. Kokkina was used as a supply point for weapons shipped from mainland Turkey and had been central to the provision of arms to the TMT since 1958.

While Greece remained largely silent on the issue of the Kokkina shipping point, the Greek government gave the Greek Cypriots assurances that it would support an armed intervention at Kokkina, should the situation become untenable.

In late July 1964, after receiving an audience with the Greek government, the commander of the Greek Cypriot National Guard, Colonel Georgios Grivas, returned to Cyprus from Athens to plan an attack on Kokkina. Shortly thereafter, the Greek Cypriots began to mobilise for an armed intervention, despite Turkish threats to counter-intervene by force should exactly that happen.

On 6 August 1964, the Cypriot National Guard commenced its attack on the Kokkina enclave. For two days, Cypriot National Guard forces laid down support fire with the assistance of Soviet-bought patrol boats.

On 8 August 1964, after waiting for nearly two days, Turkey intervened.

Between 8–9 August 1964, the Turkish Air Force was given free rein to attack multiple targets within Tillyria, including several Greek Cypriot villages. As such heavy bombing caused also significant casualties among the civilian population.

Cypriot civilian casualties were reported as a result of heavy air attacks against several populated locations, including Kato Pyrgos dropping incendiary napalm bombs. Turkish planes also attacked sites occupied by the Cypriot National Guard, killing several military personnel.

It is estimated that more than 200 people perished during the Battle of Tillyria.