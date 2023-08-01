NewsLocalKarolina Pelendritou wins bronze medal at World Championships

Karolina Pelendritou wins bronze medal at World Championships

Pelendritou Manchester 1068x654
Pelendritou Manchester 1068x654

Karolina Pelendritou clinched the bronze medal in the S11 category during the World Para-Swimming Championships held in Manchester on Monday.

Pelendritou’s performance saw her finish the 50m freestyle event in 30.28 seconds, falling just short of the top spot.

She faced fierce competition from China’s Ma Jia, who secured the gold medal with a time of 29.74 seconds, and Holland’s Bruinsma Liesette, who earned the silver medal by finishing in 30.07 seconds.

This accomplishment brings Karolina Pelendritou’s overall World Championships medal count to an impressive 12 since her debut in 2002. Over the course of her career, she has won nine gold medals and two silvers in the ten previous events.

The 36-year-old swimmer has been on a roll in 2023, adding three medals to her collection. Prior to the World Para-Swimming Championships, she had already achieved top honours twice at the IDM meeting in Berlin, triumphing in both the 50m freestyle and 50m breaststroke events.

With her eyes set on more triumphs, Karolina Pelendritou will be vying for further recognition in the upcoming 100m breaststroke event in the SB11 category scheduled for Wednesday, August 2.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Bird trapping numbers remain low in SBAs
Next article
Cyprus-Jordan reaffirm ties during state visit

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros