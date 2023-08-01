Karolina Pelendritou wins bronze medal at World Championships

Karolina Pelendritou clinched the bronze medal in the S11 category during the World Para-Swimming Championships held in Manchester on Monday.

Pelendritou’s performance saw her finish the 50m freestyle event in 30.28 seconds, falling just short of the top spot.

She faced fierce competition from China’s Ma Jia, who secured the gold medal with a time of 29.74 seconds, and Holland’s Bruinsma Liesette, who earned the silver medal by finishing in 30.07 seconds.

This accomplishment brings Karolina Pelendritou’s overall World Championships medal count to an impressive 12 since her debut in 2002. Over the course of her career, she has won nine gold medals and two silvers in the ten previous events.

The 36-year-old swimmer has been on a roll in 2023, adding three medals to her collection. Prior to the World Para-Swimming Championships, she had already achieved top honours twice at the IDM meeting in Berlin, triumphing in both the 50m freestyle and 50m breaststroke events.

With her eyes set on more triumphs, Karolina Pelendritou will be vying for further recognition in the upcoming 100m breaststroke event in the SB11 category scheduled for Wednesday, August 2.