Kapnos Airport Shuttle to add 8 new routes to and from Paphos

Kapnos Airport Shuttle has announced that starting from Saturday, July 1, there will be an increase in its shuttle bus services to and from Paphos Airport.

The company plans to introduce an additional eight bus routes, aiming to cater to a wider range of destinations during the summer months.

The shuttle service will now accommodate passengers travelling to and from popular locations such as Rhodes, Malta, Milan, Mykonos, Thessaloniki, Chania, Bucharest, London, Dublin, Rome, Sofia, Vienna, and more, the company noted.