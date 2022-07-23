Kapedes fire destroys home, cars

A blaze that broke out at first light this morning, destroyed a country home, two cars and a large area of dry shrubbery and pines, between the villages of Analyontas and Kapedes, outside the capital.

The fire service received a call just after six thirty and rushed to the scene with crews in ten fire fighting vehicles from area stations, as well as three from Nicosia, while the forestry department also assisted.

Responders managed to place the fire under control around two and half hours later, after having scorched more than one kilometer of land. A country home and two cars were destroyed.

The fire service remained at the scene for several hours to mark the area of the fire, put out any remaining fronts and prevent rekindling.