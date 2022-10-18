Kamares residents express frustration after Monday’s flood damage (photos)

The nightmare returned for residents of Filonois Street in Kamares, Larnaca, who once again were forced to rush to save anything that could be saved from the raging torrent that went through their area. Houses and basements flooded while cars were damaged.

Back in December 2014, during a flash flood, people were in danger of drowning, while some had to swim out of their houses.

In 2016, new floods occurred in the area and new announcements were made by the state for flood protection work but very little has been done.

This Monday at noon due to thunderstorms, the main road leading to the Kalo Chorio roundabout flooded and as a result, large volumes of water ended up in the residential area.

People expressed their frustration after seeing their homes and belongings damaged again.

Maria Artemis’ house flooded for the third time. “We don’t know what else to do. Water got into the house from three different points. Our furniture has been damaged. The new road flooded so many times and they can’t find a solution. Last time, the water inside our house was 1.5m tall,” she told Phileleftheros.

A few houses away, Andreas Kosta’s house flooded for the sixth time, as he said. “What is happening is very difficult for us and our children. They should have made more efficient work. They did not understand that due to climate change we have a lot of flash floods. Authorities must empty the drains more often. Those who made the roads must be really proud for creating a road that floods every time.”

Holding a broom, Chrystalla Papalli was trying to clean the water off her garden. “My house narrowly avoided the damage. We are very frustrated. Whenever it rains, we can’t sleep and stand at the windows to see what’s happening outside. It’s unacceptable. We shake with fear. We put all our things on the bed to save them. This can’t go on. They must do something,” she said.

Crews of the Larnaca Municipality rushed to clean the roads and assist the residents after the storms ended.

The fire service said they received over 90 calls for help on Monday afternoon, from across Larnaca to pump out water and help drivers move their cars. Off-duty firefighters were called in to assist.

Mayor Andreas Vyras also went to the area and expressed his anger at the fact that the flood protection work announced by the state has not materialised, despite repeated requests by local authorities.

“The area experienced serious flooding in 2014 and 2016. The project is ready and we have made many requests for funding. I invite them (the state) to come here and explain to people why hasn’t the project moved forward. What should I tell people now?”