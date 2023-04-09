Justice Minister to soon announce plan for redesign of prisons

The Ministry of Justice and Public Order will very soon be able to announce a general plan for the redesign of the penitentiary system, said the competent Minister Anna Koukkidou Prokopiou on Sunday, during her official visit to the Central Prison, adding that specific proposals will be announced around the end of April.

Responding to questions from journalists on the sidelines of a commemorative event to mark the anniversary of April 1, 1955, at the Central Prisons, Prokopiou said that “very soon we will be in a position to announce a general plan for the redesign of the prisons.”

Saying that although she has not made the official customary visit to the Prisons after taking office, the Justice Minister noted that “I believe that the contact we have with Mr.Kapnoullas, the Deputy Director of the Prisons is very good, we are in constant communication, and I have come many times to the Prisons even unofficially”.

“But there is the big official etiquette visit, scheduled for the end of April, and by then we will certainly have specific proposals which can be made public,” she concluded.