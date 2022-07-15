Justice Minister: No monitoring of calls in prisons

Justice Minister Stefi Drakou, clarified that there will be no monitoring of calls in prison with the upgrade of the system.

In a written statement, the Minister said that what has been decided is the activation of the system’s capabilities so that in case an illegal phone is used, the identity will be recorded and the phone immediately confiscated.

As known, the Minister and the Director of the prisons had exchanged letters on the issue, with the prisons reacting and agreeing only to de-activation of phones.

Stefi Drakou clarified that the system for the de-activation of phones in prisons already exists and what has been decided is its upgrade to cover 5G frequencies as well. It was also decided to use further capabilities of the system so in case an illegal phone is used, this will be recorded and confiscated.