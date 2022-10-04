JRCC, Cyta install rescue points in tourist areas (photos)

The Defense Ministry’s Search and Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) announced the establishment of modern rescue points in cooperation with CYTA, within the framework of the ongoing effort to upgrade search and rescue services in Cyprus.

The points have been established in three areas that have been described as high-risk: the sea caves at Cape Greco, the pier near the old Limassol Port, and “Τa Bania” beach in Kato Paphos.

Each point has one life ring with a rope, placed in a hard case which can be used to rescue a person in imminent danger. The life ring is activated automatically, by calling the Operation Center of the Search and Rescue Center. The rescue point can also transmit images in real-time through a camera.

The need to establish the rescue points in the three locations was based on statistical data indicating how dangerous the areas are, as well as on the results of a pilot operation of a rescue point at the Agioi Anargyroi area at Cape Greco.