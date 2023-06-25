Journalists tour the enclosed town of Varosha (photos)

NewsLocalJournalists tour the enclosed town of Varosha (photos)

Responding positively to the invitation of the Cyprus Union of Journalists for a journalistic tour of the enclosed town of Varosha, accompanied by the well-known people from Famagusta, Anna Marangou and Christakis Nikitas, last Monday journalists set out to learn about Famagusta. To see on the ground everything people are talking about. To really learn about the political games that are going on around Varosha.

For most journalists, it was not their first visit to the enclosed city. But this time it was different. Without the burden of reporting obligations and all that their job requires, they let themselves walk around the city to listen to the emotionally charged narratives of the people of Varosha and enter their world, even if only for a little while.

 

 

By gavriella
