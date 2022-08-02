Journalist Takis Kounnafis dies at 77

Well-known journalist Takis Kounnafies died early this morning following a long struggle with his health.

He has had a long career at Phileleftheros, Nea of EDEK, Cyprus’s Paraskinion, Machi, reports to Ta Nea of Athens and the Greek broadcaster ERT.

He has been chief editor of Philelefterhos from 1990 until his retirement and has gone through all the important times of the Republic of Cyprus, always dedicated to his work.

His funeral will take place on Thursday at 15.00 at Agios Demetrios Church in Acropolis.