NewsLocalJournalist Takis Kounnafis dies at 77

Journalist Takis Kounnafis dies at 77

Kounnafis
Kounnafis

Well-known journalist Takis Kounnafies died early this morning following a long struggle with his health.

He has had a long career at Phileleftheros, Nea of EDEK, Cyprus’s Paraskinion, Machi, reports to Ta Nea of Athens and the Greek broadcaster ERT.

He has been chief editor of Philelefterhos from 1990 until his retirement and has gone through all the important times of the Republic of Cyprus, always dedicated to his work.

His funeral will take place on Thursday at 15.00 at Agios Demetrios Church in Acropolis.

By gavriella
Previous articleMore street cameras to be installed following pilot phase
Next articleMan arrested for case of 132-kg of drugs

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros