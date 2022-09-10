Journalist prosecuted for sexual harassment

NewsLocalJournalist prosecuted for sexual harassment

The Legal Service decided that following the evidence that arose after a Police investigation, there is reason to prosecute a journalist for sexual harassment. The relevant complaint had been filed by a women journalist at the beginning of 2022 for harassment during her employment at Sigma TV.

According to the complaint, the woman had received on her mobile phone messages of sexual content. She proceeded with filing a complaint against the specific journalist with the management of Sigma Channel and the said journalist was fired.

But then the journalist was re-hired and the woman filed a complaint with the Police. The investigation has been completed and the case will be presented in Court, according to Phileleftheros information, on 13 October.

 

By gavriella
