ASTRA journalist George Deligiannis died at 47 after a long battle with cancer.

The news about his death was announced by DIALOGOS media group.

George Deligiannis had been working at ASTRA radio station since October 1999.

His funeral will take place tomorrow at 16.00 at Panagia Evangelistria Church in Klirou.

The staff of Fileleftheros is expressing deepest condolences.