On Wednesday, 10 August 2022, a joint Search and Rescue exercise between Cyprus and Greece called “SALAMIS 04/22” conducted within the Search and Rescue region of the Republic of Cyprus, with the participation of the Hellenic Ship “YDRA”, a helicopter of the 460th Search and Rescue Squadron of the National Guard, as well as a specialised nurse of the Ambulance Service.

The exercise is part of the existing bilateral agreement between Cyprus and Greece, is the 4th in 2022 and was coordinated by JRCC Larnaca, in cooperation with the Hellenic Navy General Staff.

(PIO)