Joining forces across the divide to combat human trafficking

An event took place at Frederick University on Tuesday, in cooperation with the Cyprus Stop Trafficking organization within the framework of the European Day against Human Trafficking.

Among the participants were representatives of the Police and of non-governmental organizations defending human rights as well as hundreds of students and members of the University.

The film Lullaby was shown and then a relevant discussion took place. The event was the culmination of a week full of events due to the European Day against Human Trafficking.

Among the events was the Walk for Freedom march which for the first time this year was bicommunal aiming to inform the public about the human trafficking problem on both sides of the divide.

The march ended at the House of Cooperation in the buffer zone in Nicosia where Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots met.

At a short event outside the House, Paraskevi Tzaou, head of Cyprus Stop Trafficking and Fezile Usum and Yagmur Izcan on behalf of the T/C Human Rights Platform announced that they would join forces to combat human trafficking in Cyprus and expressed their pride for the fact that the march had been bicommunal.

In their short speech in Greek, English, and Turkish, they stressed that “Cyprus’s division is used by traffickers to bring their victims on the island without any problems and push them to prostitution.”

Among others, they also said “that we demand that the cooperation “will become more effective to support victims and prevent crime. Human trafficking is taking place in our country as well and has to stop immediately!”