John Christodoulou: A Cypriot on the cover of Forbes

Nicosia-born businessman John Christodoulou is featured on the cover of the current issue of Forbes Monaco magazine, which dedicates a five-page profile in its rich content.

He is one of the very few Cypriot who appear in the cover of a business magazine of such calibre, a fact that proves that Christodoulou is listed as one of the wealthiest businessmen in the world.

The Monaco-based resident and sole owner of the Yianis Group of Companies has given an impressive interview for the renowned publication, during which he explained his path towards success, as well as his entrepreneurial vision and business ethics.

The five-page article projects his ability for calculated risks, a virtue in his political decision making and his undying love for his country of origin, Cyprus, which he spends a lot of his time, resources, and energy in supporting through his business endeavors. As well as his charity work via the Yianis Christodoulou Foundation.

Highlighting some important points from the interview that reveal the personality of John Christodoulou, as well as his business ethics, can be summed up into the fact that he never fired anyone over the Covid-19 health crisis.

“The toughest part as a human being is that you have to say, ‘I have had it good for a lot of years, so let’s not panic and cut them all down,’” he proudly stated.

Christodoulou has also supported, through his Charity, vulnerable groups of people in the Cypriot Community of the UK with the home delivery of food parcels, and in Thailand with the provision of food packages to families.

Further to this, as a gesture of appreciation and acknowledgement for their hard work, on Labour Day ‘Thank you snack parcels’ have been delivered to all 9 public hospitals in Cyprus to more than 6.000 doctors, nurses and other health workers.

