Joanna Philippou Patsalis, 29, makes it to impressive Forbes 30 Under list

Nicosia-born co-founder and COO of New York-based Direct Kinetic Solutions Joanna Philippou Patsalis, aged 29, has made it to the impressive Forbes 30 Under list.

Direct Kinetic Solutions is working to commercialize advances in radio-isotopic batteries, that is, long-lasting batteries that run off of tiny amounts of nuclear material.

These nuclear batteries have energy densities 1,000 times higher than chemical batteries.

Patsalis, a graduate of the Stern School of Business, is chief operating officer, working with radioisotopic battery experts at Oak Ridge National Labs and the U.S. Army Research Laboratory.

Patsalis has helped the company raise $3.68 million in non-dilutive government funding.

Given the dire state of play worldwide following Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, these batteries which are made out of lithium are “hot”.

Because they are an antidote to the ever-rising inflation and unprecedented energy crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

By Annie Charalambous
