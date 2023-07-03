Jet ski ride ends in tragedy for Ukrainian family in Cyprus

A family outing on the sea turned into an unspeakable tragedy during a jet ski ride off Lady’s Mile on Saturday, July 1, for a Ukrainian family living in Cyprus.

A mistake was enough for the two jet skis driven by the parents to collide, resulting in serious injuries to their 6-year-old daughter, who succumbed a few hours later at Limassol General Hospital.

The causes of the tragedy are currently under investigation by the British Bases Police, who are tasked with providing answers to numerous unanswered questions. The exact circumstances of the accident have not yet been clarified, as the investigative team of the British Bases seeks independent testimonies.

The manner in which the collision occurred between the two jet skis is still being examined. Whether they collided from behind or head-on, whether there was a manoeuvre involved, or if a third jet ski was involved, all remain unknown.

According to sources, an independent witness has provided testimony stating that a collision did occur, although further details about the accident have not been specified.

Additionally, according to a police source, the investigative team possesses information suggesting that one of the jet skis abruptly stopped, resulting in a collision with the second one from behind. As a result of the collision, the young girl fell into the sea and appears to have struck one of the jet skis.

Testimonies are still expected from the parents as well as from friends of the couple who were on the private yacht with them. The exact cause of the six-year-old’s death is expected to be determined today by an autopsy conducted today by forensic pathologist Angeliki Papetta.

Timeline of the accident

The family excursion began early on Saturday on a private yacht which set sail from Limassol port and anchored off Lady’s Mile. There, the parents of the six-year-old took rode their jet skis.

The father was on one jet ski with his six-year-old daughter, while the mother was on the second one with their eight-year-old son. It was a little after 5 pm when, under unknown circumstances, the two jet skis collided with each other. The girl fell into the sea and sustained injuries.

Then, the parents guided their daughter to a floatation device on the yacht, heading towards the shore. They sought help from swimmers who provided first aid to the 6-year-old while emergency services were promptly notified.

A paramedic crew from Limassol Hospital arrived at the scene and transported the six-year-old to the emergency room, however, the girl succumbed to cardiac arrest at 7:55 pm.

Authorities are continuing investigations.