Jennifer Jones, president of Rotary International talks to in-cyprus about the organisation’s humanitarian work (video)

Jennifer Jones, the first woman to become president of Rotary International, visited Cyprus to take part in the International Rotary Institute conference, held in Limassol between November 9-13.

During the conference, which took place for the first time in Cyprus, Rotary officials from 40 countries gathered to discuss pressing issues such as disease prevention, education, the climate crisis, and social inclusion, as well as Rotary’s role in tackling them.

During her time in Cyprus, Ms Jones and other Rotary delegates, both local and foreign, visited the village of Ora which was devasted by a wildfire in July 2021 to see how Rotary contributed to its rebuilding.

Moreover, the Rotary president saw the ground-breaking work of the Karaiskakio Foundation, which recently received 40,000 dollars worth of equipment for its Children’s Cancer Diagnostic Laboratory, by the Rotary Clubs of Cyprus who collaborated with other Rotary clubs abroad to raise the amount.

In an interview with in-cyprus, Ms Jones talks about Rotary’s contribution to global humanitarian efforts and the role that storytelling can play in charity.

She stresses that she is focused on building new relationships with organisations around the globe that share Rotary’s vision of humanitarian service, while being committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion.