Italy’s ship-building Feretti group chooses Paralimni marina as its base

Feretti group – Italy’s multinational ship-building giant – has chosen Cyprus as its base and more specifically the 300-berth Paralimni Marina which is expected to be completed by the summer of 2024.

Its products are sold under the brands Ferretti Yachts, Custom Line, Pershing, Itama, Riva, Mochi Craft and CRN, Phlenews reported on Friday.

The company has already signed an agreement with P.M.V. Maritime Holdings Ltd – the operator of Paralimni marina – which is now going to be its exclusive representative in Cyprus.

“It is very important that a group of this magnitude will have a presence in Cyprus,” said PMV Maritime Holdings CEO Anthoulis Kountouris, stressing that the benefits for Paralimni marina will be huge.

“The marina will be put on the shipping map and become known internationally. Our goal is to attract high quality companies in order to generate international interest in Paralimni marina and to motivate boat owners to visit our country,” he added.

The company aims to open offices in other cities of Cyprus as well and by May it will announce the first such locations, Kountouris also said.