NewsLocalItaly builds alliance to tackle illegal migration, Cyprus on board

Italy builds alliance to tackle illegal migration, Cyprus on board

File Photo: Migrants From Sub Saharan African Countries On A Dinghy React As They Are Towed By A Rescue Boat During Their Effort To Cross Part Of The Aegean Sea From Turkey To The Island Of Lesbos
File Photo: Migrants From Sub Saharan African Countries On A Dinghy React As They Are Towed By A Rescue Boat During Their Effort To Cross Part Of The Aegean Sea From Turkey To The Island Of Lesbos

Cyprus has joined nations from the Mediterranean, Middle East and Africa in agreed steps to try to slow unauthorized migration.

As well as to tackle some of the pressures driving people to leave their homes and attempt to reach Europe.

After a one-day meeting in Rome on Sunday – led by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni – the new alliance committed to crack down on people smuggling.

But also to improve cooperation in areas such as renewable energy to fight climate change and improve the prospects of poorer nations.

Participants from more than 20 countries – including Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides – have agreed to make funding available to support development projects.

Meloni sent the message that this would be a “Rome Process” that would last for several years.

But, participants agreed that more needed to be done to prevent migrants trying to make the perilous Mediterranean crossing via unauthorized means.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Repatriation flights head for Greece as wildfires force tourists to flee
Next article
The Last Internationale: No one’s making protest music and poetry anymore

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros