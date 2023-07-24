Italy builds alliance to tackle illegal migration, Cyprus on board

Cyprus has joined nations from the Mediterranean, Middle East and Africa in agreed steps to try to slow unauthorized migration.

As well as to tackle some of the pressures driving people to leave their homes and attempt to reach Europe.

After a one-day meeting in Rome on Sunday – led by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni – the new alliance committed to crack down on people smuggling.

But also to improve cooperation in areas such as renewable energy to fight climate change and improve the prospects of poorer nations.

Participants from more than 20 countries – including Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides – have agreed to make funding available to support development projects.

Meloni sent the message that this would be a “Rome Process” that would last for several years.

But, participants agreed that more needed to be done to prevent migrants trying to make the perilous Mediterranean crossing via unauthorized means.