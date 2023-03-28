It is time for diplomacy ahead of Turkish elections, President Christodoulides says

It is time for diplomacy to play its role, in view of the elections in Turkey, Cyprus President, Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday.

The President was responding to reporters’ questions on the sidelines of an event in Ayia Napa, regarding an interview the British High Commissioner to Cyprus Irfan Siddiq gave to in-Cyprus and Phileleleftheros, in which he made suggestions on how to resume negotiations for the Cyprus problem.

Siddiq had said that there is room for new ideas within the internationally agreed bizonal bicommunal federation and encouraged Christodoulides’ initiative to involve the E.U. in a possible solution.

In response, the President said that “we have a concrete approach on how to break the deadlock and for the resumption of negotiations on the Cyprus problem, through a leading role for the EU.”

Referring to his recent trip to Brussels, where he presented his proposal on further E.U. involvement in the Cyprus problem, Christodoulides said that now it is time for diplomacy to play its role, “as it has already started working to bring about what we have discussed during our meetings in Brussels, in view of the elections in Turkey.”

The Turkish elections scheduled to take place on May 14, 2023, will be consequential for the neighbouring country, as polls show that President Erdogan is facing a tight challenge to his two-decade grip on the country by a united opposition.

In his interview, Siddiq predicted that developments on the Cyprus problem will gain pace after the election.

