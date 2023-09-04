Israelis living in Cyprus to protest PM Netanyahu’s visit on Monday

NewsLocalIsraelis living in Cyprus to protest PM Netanyahu's visit on Monday

Israeli Cabinet Meeting In Jerusalem
As a tripartite summit between Cyprus, Israel and Greece kicks off in Nicosia early on Monday a group called ‘Defend Israeli Democracy’ is set to rally against Benjamin Netanyahu.

This is what the Cyprus News Agency reported, adding that Israelis living in Cyprus will protest peacefully outside the Presidential Palace – the venue of the summit.

They are angry over Netanyahu’s hard-right coalition’s January-launched drive to change the justice system. This has sparked unprecedented protests in Israel and drawn concern from Western allies.

Last month, Israeli demonstrators gathered in coastal Paphos to protest outside the hotel where National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had been vacationing.

The demonstrators shouted at the Minister: “It must be nice to sleep in a democracy.”

Videos of the protest showed Israelis honking their horns and holding up signs outside the hotel.

By Annie Charalambous
