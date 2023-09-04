Israelis in Cyprus protest PM Netanyahu’s visit [PHOTOS]

Israelis living in Cyprus held a protest on Monday morning on the occasion of the arrival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Presidential Palace for the Trilateral Summit between Cyprus, Greece, and Israel.

The protesters expressed their opposition to a controversial judicial reform in their home country, an issue that has already gathered large crowds in demonstrations across the world.

The demonstrators assembled near the Presidential Palace shortly after 9:00 AM, as the arrival of the Israeli Prime Minister was expected at 10:00 AM.

Holding Israeli flags and placards, the protesters chanted slogans such as “shame,” “no to dictatorship,” “democracy will prevail, Netanyahu to prison,” and “save Israel’s democracy.”

Some demonstrators mentioned that they were Israeli citizens who had come from various cities of Cyprus with the intention of protesting throughout the duration of the Trilateral Summit.

They also explained that their protest stems from the fact that the judicial reform in their country is being pushed forward while Prime Minister Netanyahu is facing various corruption charges in an ongoing trial.

The protest reached its peak when the procession accompanying the Israeli Prime Minister arrived at the Presidential Palace at 10:30 AM.

(Pictures by George Christophorou and Demetris Loutsios)

